Wayanad Reacts After Rahul Gandhi Filed Nomination From Raebareli

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday filed his nomination papers from Raebareli, which received mixed reactions from the people of Wayand as he has also contested from the constituency.

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers from Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli on Friday. However, this political development has impacted the people of Kerala’s Wayanad, who have mixed reactions. Notably, polls were held in the Wayanad seat on April 26th. Some residents of the constituency stated that there was nothing wrong for Rahul to contest Raebareli as well, while others said it was wrong on his part.

A resident of Wayanad said there was nothing wrong with the Congress leader’s decision to contest from two seats.

“He is leading the INDIA bloc and hence there is nothing wrong in it,” while another said, “if he wins from both the seats, it’s most likely that he will vacate the Wayanad seat,” NDTV quoted the person.

Another resident stated, “If he does that, then it might not look good for us. Anyway let us wait,”

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader PK Kunhalikutty also supported Gandhi’s decision to contest from both the seats, stating that there was nothing wrong at all in his decision file nominations from Raebareli as well.

“The fact of the matter is we (IUML) requested the Congress party’s national leadership that Rahul should contest from one more seat other than Wayanad. Did not PM Modi contest from two seats in the past? We feel that this decision will be a boost for the INDIA bloc,” NDTV quoted Kunhalikutty.

In the 2019 poll cycle, Rahul Gandhi clinched a win in Wayanad, yet was disqualified in Uttar Pradesh’s district of Amethi. Come the next hustings in Wayanad, he squared off against opponents such as Annie Raja, leader of CPI, and K. Surendran, the incumbent BJP state president.







