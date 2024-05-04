NationalPolitics

5 Students From Dehradun, On Trip To Mussoorie, Killed After Car Falls Into Deep Ditch Near Pani Wala Band

The group, consisting of four boys and two girls from Dehradun IMS College, was returning to Dehradun after their trip to Mussoorie when the fatal accident took place.

A tragic incident took place near Pani Wala Band on Mussoorie Dehradun Marg Jhadipani Road as a car lost control and plunged into a deep ditch, claiming the lives of five students. The group, consisting of four boys and two girls from Dehradun IMS College, was returning to dehradun after their trip to Mussoorie when the fatal accident took place. five individuals lost their lives, while a young girl named Nancy sustained severe injuries. Currently, Nancy is undergoing intensive treatment, with her condition deemed critical by SP City Pramod Kumar.

“Five people died after a car lost control and fell into a deep ditch near Pani Wala Band on Mussoorie Dehradun Marg Jhadipani Road. Four boys and two girls studying at Dehradun IMS College had come to Mussoorie for a trip. 5 people have died in the accident while a girl named Nancy is seriously injured. She is undergoing treatment and her condition remains critical,”, SP City Pramod Kumar told ANI.






