Congress Drops Supriya Shrinate From Maharajganj Lok Sabha Seat Amid Backlash Over Remarks On Kangana Ranaut

Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Congress party has dropped Supriya Shrinate as a candidate from the Maharajganj constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This move comes in the wake of widespread outrage over her controversial remarks regarding actor Kangana Ranaut, who is the BJP’s candidate from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Supriya Shrinate, who contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Maharajganj, lost to BJP’s Pankaj Chaudhary. In its eighth list of 14 candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress fielded Virendra Chaudhary, instead of Supriya Shrinate, from Maharajganj.

Supriya Shrinate, who also serves as a Congress spokesperson, found herself embroiled in a political controversy following a now-deleted social media post targeting Kangana Ranaut. The offensive post, which appeared on Shrinate’s Instagram account, featured a picture of Kangana with a derogatory caption.

Shrinate was quick to respond, stating that the post was made by someone else with access to her social media accounts. She emphasized her commitment to respectful discourse and promptly removed the post upon discovering it. “As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me, also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened,” she said.

The Election Commission has taken note of the incident and issued a show-cause notice to Shrinate. The poll panel said that prima facie, Shrinate’s remarks were violative of the Model Code of Conduct and its advisory to political parties to maintain dignity during electioneering.

The Congress party released its eighth list of Lok Sabha candidates on Wednesday, fielding Rao Yadvendra Singh against Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna. It also fielded Pratap Bhanu Sharma against former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Vidisha. Tarvar Singh Lodhi has been nominated from Damoh. The grand old party also announced candidates for four seats each in Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, and three each in Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.







