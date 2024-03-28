Home

Ashoka University has once again landed into controversy after videos of students at the campus making casteist remarks surfaced on X(formerly Twitter).

Ashoka University Row: Students Raises Casteist Slogans Inside Campus; Former Infosys CFO Reacts

Ashoka University has once again landed into controversy after videos of students at the campus making casteist remarks, primarily targeting Brahmins and Baniyas, surfaced on social media platforms. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation and raised questions about the university’s stance on such behavior. In the video, a group of students can be seen shouting slogans such as ‘We need a caste census’ and ‘Brahmin-Baniyawaad Murdabad‘. Releasing a statement on Wednesday, the University pledged to take the necessary measures to ensure peace and harmony. The university said it deplores the expression of hatred directed against an individual or group.

In a statement on X, the university affirmed that it attaches great value to freedom of expression and vigorous debate, but it also attaches great importance to mutual respect. The university highlighted its ‘Guidelines on Protecting Freedom of Expression’, saying such freedom of expression is not unlimited and enjoins respect for the rights and sensibilities of others. “Actions that make the atmosphere intimidating, threatening or hostile to individuals or groups are therefore regarded as serious offences and are subject to University disciplinary procedure. The University will take all measures necessary to ensure that peace and harmony in the campus is not disturbed,” reads the official tweet.

After the videos surfaced on social media platforms, former Infosys Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mohandas Pai questioned the caste hatred at the University. Tagging Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the former Infosys CEO wrote,”This is very very shocking if true why is there so much caste hatred in @AshokaUniv

? Will @sbikh Pl take action to stop such hatred, if true? @dpradhanbjp Govt should look into why such hatred prevails? How can universities keep quiet?.”

The video comes as students at Ashoka University are protesting, demanding the administration to set up an Equal Opportunity Cell. The protest is headed by the university's Social Justice Forum (SJF), an independent student body advocating the rights of those from ethnic and religious minority backgrounds.








