Congress Isn't Running Govt In Karnataka But 'Extortion Gang': PM Modi

Bagalkote: BJP is intensively focusing in Karnataka to gain more and more votes in the Lok Saha elections and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s back to back visits in the southern state the proof of it. While addressing a public rally in Bagalkote PM Modi unleashed a fresh barrage of jibes at Congress, stating that the grand old party “isn’t running a govt in Karnataka but an extortion gang.” Continuing his attack, PM said that Karnataka has made its name in the world but the Congress party has made it a ‘tanker hub’.

“Congress isn’t running a govt in Karnataka but an ‘extortion gang’. Karnataka which is known as a tech hub and has made its name in the world, Congress has made it a ‘tanker hub’. These people are dreaming of a scam like the 2G scam…, he said.




