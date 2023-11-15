National

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Predicts ‘Toofan’ of Congress Party in Madhya Pradesh; Says Party Will Win 140-150 Seats

Rahul Gandhi’s prediction comes as the Congress party is gearing up for a high-stakes battle against the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. The BJP has been in power in the state for the past 15 years, and the Congress party is hoping to wrest power from them. – Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Predicts ‘Toofan’ of Congress Party In Madhya Pradesh; Says Party Will Win 140-150 Seats

