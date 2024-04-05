Congress Releases Manifesto For Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Paanch Nyay In Focus

The Congress party has announced its election manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls on Friday in Delhi. Check key promises.
Congress Manifesto LIVE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday released party’s manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Former party chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary KC Venugopal, among other leaders were present at the event. Ex-Union minister P Chidambaram, who headed the manifesto committee, addressed the gathering. Notably, with the release of its manifesto, the grand old party has become the first of the two major political parties to release the vision document for the next five years.
In its manifesto, the Congress focuses on Paanch Nyay or ’five pillars of justice’, which includes – ‘Yuva Nyay’, ‘Naari Nyay’, ‘Kisaan Nyay’, ‘Shramik Nyay’ and ‘Hissedari Nyay’.
Here are key points of ‘Paanch Nyay’
Congress Manifesto: Social Justice
1.Congress will conduct a nation-wide Socio-Economic
and Caste Census to enumerate the castes and
sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions.
Based on the data, we will strengthen the agenda for
affirmative action.
- The Congress guarantees that it will pass a
constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap
on reservations for SC, ST and OBC.
- The reservation of 10 per cent in jobs and educational
institutions for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)
will be implemented for all castes and communities
without discrimination.
- We will fill all the backlog vacancies in posts reserved
for SC, ST and OBC within a period of one year.
- Congress will abolish the contractualisation of
regular jobs in the government and public sector
enterprises and ensure regularisation of such
appointments.
Congress Manifesto: Religious And Linguistic Minorities
1.We will respect and uphold the fundamental right to
practice one’s faith and the rights guaranteed to
religious minorities under Articles 15, 16, 25, 26, 28, 29
and 30 of the Constitution.
- We will also respect and uphold the rights of linguistic
minorities guaranteed under Articles 15, 16, 29 and
30 of the Constitution.
- We will encourage and assist students and youth
belonging to the minorities to take full advantage of the
growing opportunities in education, employment,
business, services, sports, arts and other fields.
- We will restore the Maulana Azad Scholarships for
study abroad and increase the number of scholarships.
- The economic empowerment of minorities is a
necessary step for India to realise its full potential. We
will ensure that banks will provide institutional credit to
minorities without discrimination.
Congress Manifesto: Senior Citizens, Persons
- The central government’s contribution to pensions for
senior citizens, widows and persons with disabilities
under the National Social Assistance Programme
remains a pitiful 200 – 500 per month. Congress will
raise this amount to 1,000 per month.
- We will take measures to ensure easy access to legal
services for senior citizens especially in cases of
neglect, abuse, abandonment, eviction and financial
fraud.
- Congress will review the Maintenance and Welfare of
Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, remove the
deficiencies and enforce the Act.
- We will restore travel concessions in public transport
(rail and road) for senior citizens.
- We will expand Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution
to prohibit discrimination on the ground of ‘disability’,
‘impairment’ or ‘sexual orientation’.
Congress Manifesto: Health
- We promise that healthcare will be universal and free
in public health centres such as hospitals, clinics,
primary health centres, mobile healthcare units, dispensaries
and health camps. Free healthcare will include
examination, diagnostics, treatment, surgery, medicines,
rehabilitation and palliative care.
- The Rajasthan Model of cashless insurance up to
25 lakhs will be adopted for universal healthcare.
- Primary Health Centres (PHC) will be upgraded
according to Indian Public Health Standards norms,
and diagnostics will be added in each PHC.
- We will encourage the introduction of health
insurance schemes in the private sector and public
sector. The current universal healthcare programme will
be redesigned for different sections of the people and
will allow enlistment of private hospitals, non-profit
health facilities and health centres under the schemes.
- Maternity benefits will be available to all women. All
employers shall mandatorily grant paid maternity leave
for their employees.
Congress Manifesto: Youth
- Congress guarantees a new Right to Apprenticeship
Act to provide a one year apprenticeship with a private
or a public sector company to every diploma holder or
college graduate below the age of 25. Apprentices will
get 1 lakh a year. The apprenticeship will impart skills,
enhance employability and provide full-time job opportunities
for millions of youth.
- We will provide fast-track courts to adjudicate cases
of leaking question papers for job examinations and
provide monetary compensation to the victims.
- We will fill the nearly 30 lakh vacancies in sanctioned
posts at various levels in the central government. We
will stipulate that vacancies in the
panchayats and municipal bodies shall be filled according
to a timetable agreed with state governments.
- Congress will restructure the Fund of Funds Scheme
for start-ups and allocate 50 per cent of the available
fund, as far as possible equally among all districts, for
providing funds to youth below 40 years of age to start
their own businesses and generate employment.
- Government will give a one-time relief to applicants
who were unable to write the qualifying public examinations
during 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2021 due to the
pandemic.
Congress Manifesto: Education
- Congress brought in the Right to Education (RTE) Act
in 2009 that transformed education for children
between the ages of 6 and 14. We will amend the RTE
Act to make education from Class I to Class XII in public
schools compulsory and free.
- The New Education Policy (NEP) announced by the
BJP/NDA government has been opposed by educationists
and several state governments. Education is a
concurrent subject and the rights of states to formulate
an education policy must be respected. Hence, we will
revisit and amend the NEP in consultation with the state
governments.
- We will end the practice of charging special fees for
different purposes in public schools.
- For greater equity, affordability and transparency in
school fees charged by private schools, we will encourage
state governments to establish fee regulation
committees.
Congress Manifesto: Women
- Congress resolves to launch a Mahalakshmi scheme
to provide 1 lakh per year to every poor Indian family
as an unconditional cash transfer. The poor will be
identified among the families in the bottom of the
income pyramid.
- The amount will be directly transferred to the bank
account of the oldest woman of the household.
- The scheme will be rolled out in stages and reviewed
every year to assess the number of
beneficiary families and its impact on alleviating
poverty.
Congress Manifesto: Farmers
- Congress will give a legal guarantee to the Minimum
Support Prices (MSP) announced by the government
every year, as recommended by the Swaminathan
Commission.
- The Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices
(CACP) will be made a statutory body.
- MSP payable to the farmer-seller at the procurement
centres and APMCs will be directly credited digitally to
the bank account of the farmer.
- We will appoint a Permanent Commission on
Agricultural Finance that will report periodically on the
extent of agricultural credit and the need for loan
forbearance.
- Crop insurance will be made farm and farmer
specific. Premium will be charged from the farmer
according to the sum insured and all claims will be
settled within 30 days.
Congress Manifesto: Workers
- We will introduce reforms in industrial and labour
laws to restore the balance between labour and capital
to meet our twin goals of full employment and high
productivity gains.
- We will address the issues of gender discrimination
and gender inequality in workplaces and in accessing
economic opportunities.
- We will ensure that the principle of ‘Same Work, Same
Wages’ is enforced in order to prevent discrimination in
wages for women.
- We will increase the wage under MGNREGA to 400
per day. MGNREGA funds and workers may also be
deployed to build public assets such as classrooms,
libraries and primary health centres.
- We will launch an urban employment programme
guaranteeing work for the urban poor in reconstruction
and renewal of urban infrastructure.
