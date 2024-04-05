EC Issues Notice To Chandrababu Naidu Over Derogatory Remarks On Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: After carefully reviewing the remarks that were under investigation—which were sent to them on a pen drive—the Election Commission released the notification. Following a thorough examination, the authority concluded that the Model Code of Conduct’s provisions were evidently unlawful.



Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Chief of Telugu Desam Party, N Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravathi: Amid allegations of making derogatory remarks on Andhra Pradesh’s CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by chief of Telugu Desam Party N Chandrababu Naidu, the Election Commission issued a notice to Naidu on Thursday for purportedly violating the Model Code of Conduct during his campaign on March 31. Naidu has been charged with referring to CM Reddy as ‘Animal’, ‘Monster’, ‘Theif’ and various other derogatory terms.

The Election Commission issued the notice to Naidu following a complaint filed by YSRCP General Secretary Lella Appi Reddy.

What Does The Notice Say?

The notice issued by the Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh states that Naidu has been provided a time span of 48 hours to submit an explanation regarding the alleged derogatory remarks made against CM Reddy and his party.

The notice further mentions that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has chronically used derogatory remarks against CM Reddy in his political campaigns held in Yemmiganur, Markapuram, and Bapatla constituencies, referring to him as a monster, animal, thief, and various other insulting and offensive terms.

The Election Commission issued the notice after thoroughly evaluating the questioned speeches, which were provided to them in a pen drive. After a complete review, the authority determined that the prima facie violated the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct.

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Full Schedule

Notification Date: March 16, 2024

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: April 18, 2024

Last Date of making nominations: April 25, 2024

Date for Scrutiny of nominations: April 26, 2024

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: April 29, 2024

Date of Poll: May 13, 2024

Date of Counting of Votes: June 4, 2024

Date before which election shall be completed: June 6, 2024

However, a party would need to secure at least 88 seats in the 175-seat Andhra Pradesh Assembly in order to establish a government.

Beginning on April 19, the nation’s 543 Lok Sabha seats will be up for election in seven stages. On June 4, there will be both the assembly and the Lok Sabha vote counting.

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2014 and 2019: Recap

The TDP, led by Chandrababu Naidu, gained 102 seats to take the majority in the 2014 Assembly elections. The YSRCP under Jagan Mohan Reddy won 67 seats. By running against the two dominant parties in the region, the BJP was only able to secure four seats.

The YSRCP won a landslide majority of 151 seats in the 2019 Assembly elections, while the TDP was limited to 23 seats.







