Congress Warns BJP Of Counterattack Over Summoning Party Leaders In Fake Video Case

Congress Warns BJP Of ‘Counterattack’ Over Summoning Party Leaders In Amit Shah Fake Video Case

The Delhi Police has summoned Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in the case.

Amit Shah Fake Video Case: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has adopted an aggressive stance, seizing every opportunity to criticize Congress over the alleged circulation of a “fake video” featuring Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The party lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday, April 27.

But now, Congress seems to be in no mood to take it lying down anymore.

In the same case, the Delhi Police, which is directly under the central home ministry, summoned Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in the case.

Revanth Reddy is also the chief of the Telangana Pradesh Congress.

Following the Delhi Police summon to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Congress warned the BJP of similar action against its leaders in Congress-ruled states as it accused the saffron party of spreading fake news and morphed videos during the election campaign.

While addressing the media, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said that Revanth Reddy is not afraid of such threats and will fight the BJP.

“If they believe they can intimidate Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, they are really living in a la-la land,” she said.

“Revanth Reddy ji is a fighter, who fought the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi), your B-team. We trounced them, we trounced you, and we ensured that you were relegated to the margins. You call him and you will have a good day,” she told reporters at the party headquarters shortly after the Delhi Police action.

“They think we will keep sitting like this and not initiate any action. We will also launch action against all those. There will be FIRs in Karnataka, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, where the BJP is not in power,” she said.

Revanth Reddy has been summoned by the Delhi Police on May 1 for questioning in the case of a doctored video of Amit Shah which has gone viral on social media.

“The biggest example of an autocratic rule and an arrogant king is Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Modi is continuously lying about the Congress manifesto and if someone is allegedly editing your video and circulating it, you are arresting people based on that,” said Shrinate adding, “But this country is not going to be scared by all these things. This country will take an account of unemployment and price rise. If you take action, then action will also be taken from our end.”

“Prime Minister Modi should apologise to the people of this country on how he has been speaking lies on our manifesto, on the reservation, and the ‘mangalsutra’,” said Supriya Shrinate.

