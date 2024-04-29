Home

WATCH: Video Shows Tripura BJP Leader Assaulting Presiding Officer, Arrested

BJP leader Kajal Das, the party’s North Tripura district president, is accused of thrashing presiding Narayan Chakraborty at the booth under the Bagbassa assembly segment during the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 26.

Image:: Screengrab (CPI (M)/Facebook)

Tripura Lok Sabha Election 2024: A local BJP leader in Tripura was arrested Monday, days after a purported video showed him allegedly assaulting and manhandling a presiding officer at a polling booth in the Tripura East constituency during Lok Sabha polls in the northeastern state last week.

A purported video clip of the incident was shared by CPI-M’s Tripura wing on its Facebook page. However, India.com could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

According to reports, Das, along with some of his supporters, allegedly dragged Chakraborty out of the polling booth and assaulted him. The incident took place when the when the presiding officer was requesting electors to maintain the queue and collect ‘tokens’ as they were waiting to cast their votes around 5 pm, the closing time for the voting process, they said.

A senior official said the police registered an FIR against Kajal Das after a video of the alleged attack on presiding officer went viral on social media sites, adding that the BJP leader was arrested and sent to police remand.

“Based on the FIR, police arrested Kajal Das for attacking the presiding officer at a polling booth of the Bagbassa assembly segment on Monday. He was sent to a court in Dharmanagar for remand,” North Tripura Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty news agency PTI.

An investigation into the assault on the election officer is underway, he said.

In another incident, BJP MLA Yadav Lal Nath and his associates entered the same booth under the Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency on April 26 and allegedly manhandled BLO Chinmoy Das even though the legislator is not a voter of the particular booth.

Nath, the Bagbassa MLA, was served a notice for “manhandling the booth-level officer” (BLO) by the district election officer.

