Uttarakhand Cancels Licenses of 14 Patanjali Products for Misleading Advertising

Home

News

Uttarakhand Cancels Licenses of 14 Patanjali Products, Criminal Complaint Filed Against Baba Ramdev

The Uttarakhand government has suspended the licenses of 14 products of Patanjali by an order dated April 15.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Patanjali Ayurved’s Misleading Advertisements: Ramdev Likely To Appear In Supreme Court Today

Patanjali News: The Uttarakhand government on Monday suspended the licenses of 14 products of Patanjali by an order dated April 15. A criminal complaint has also been filed against Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna and Patanjali for violating the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act.

Earlier, in the cross hairs of the Supreme Court over misleading advertisements, Yoga Guru Ramdev and his aide Balkrishna faced questions about how prominently they have published their unqualified apology in newspapers.

“Is it the same size of advertisements that you normally issue in newspapers?” a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah asked them while hearing the case related to misleading advertisements by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the duo, told the bench they have issued on Monday an unqualified apology for the “lapses” on their part.

“Where was it published?” the bench asked.

Rohatgi said the apology has been published in 67 newspapers across the country.

“Prominently?” the bench probed the advocate further and directed that the apology published be filed on record. It said it wanted to see the actual apology published in newspapers.

“The said advertisements are not on record. It is submitted that the same have been collated and shall be filed in the course of the day with copies to counsel for the parties. Needful shall be done within two days with copies to counsel for the parties,” the bench said.







