Home

News

Jammu And Kashmir Rains: Educational Institutions In Reasi To Remain Shut Tomorrow

Earlier, the authorities in Kupwara district have also decided to suspend classes in schools in the area as a precautionary measure.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Srinagar: Incessant rains have wreaked havoc in Jammu and Kashmir. Water levels in water bodies across Kashmir have been rising due to the continuous rainfall over the past 48 hours. A danger warning has been issued for Pohru Nallah in Kupwara. Owing to the heavy downpour, all educational institutions in District Reasi have been asked to remain closed tomorrow, 30th April.

Earlier, the authorities in Kupwara district have also decided to suspend classes in schools in the area as a precautionary measure.

The water level in other water bodies, including the Jhelum river, is still below the alert mark.

“In view of inclement weather and an avalanche warning issued by the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority (JKSDMA), class work in all schools across the district is suspended on 29-4-2024 as a precautionary measure for the safety of students,” an official said.

However, teaching and non-teaching staff shall attend their duties to monitor the situation and ensure safety of assets of their respective schools, he said.

The rain has led to waterlogging in some areas of Handwara and Kupwara towns, prompting the authorities to launch an operation to evacuate the affected residents.

The meteorological department has forecast wet weather till Tuesday evening.

“The weather will improve from Tuesday. The weather will be generally dry with no major activity from May 1 to May 5,” a Met department official said.







