Amit Shah Fake Video: Assam Congress Functionary Arrested, Informs Himanta Biswa Sarma

Congress hit out at the BJP-led state government alleging that Reetom Singh was arrested during the elections only because he criticized the government’s policies.

Amit Shah Fake Video Case: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that a Congress functionary of Assam was arrested for allegedly sharing a “fake video” of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The alleged Congress official, a resident of Guwahati, has been identified as 31-year-old Reetom Singh and is associated with the Assam Congress and functions as the party’s ‘War Room Coordinator’.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X: “Assam police have arrested an individual named Sri Reetom Singh in connection with the fake video involving Honorable Home Minister Sri @AmitShah.”

Assam police have arrested an individual named Sri Reetom Singh in connection with the fake video involving Honorable Home Minister Sri @AmitShah — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) April 29, 2024

The arrest was made on a day when Amit Shah is in the state capital to campaign for the BJP candidate from the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat Bijuli Kalita Medhi.

Meanwhile, Congress hit out at the BJP-led state government, alleging that Reetom Singh was arrested during the elections only because he criticized the government’s policies.

Assam Police Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Pranabjyoti Goswami said in a release that a case was registered at Panbazar police station based on a complaint regarding the circulation of a “distorted and motivated” post on X about Shah adding that the case has been registered under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 171G (false statement in connection with an election) and 505(1)(b) (causing fear or alarm to the public whereby a person induced to commit an offence against the state or public tranquillity).

Apart from these, Section 66F of the IT Act (cyber terrorism) has also been slapped on the accused, Goswami said adding that the police have seized two mobile phones and one laptop from Singh’s possession.

“Further investigation is being carried out,” the CPRO said.

The state Congress condemned the arrest.

“Arresting Reetam Singh is against democracy. Singh, who is a part of our ‘War Room’, was arrested in the midst of the elections only because he criticised the government works,” chairman of the state Congress’ Media Department, Bedabrat Bora, said in a statement.

Every person has the right to criticise the policies of a government and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah condemned the arrest of the young advocate while election campaigning is on, he added.

The party demanded immediate release of Singh, the statement said.

An APCC spokesperson earlier said that the party is not aware of any fake video and “it must have been shared in his personal capacity”.

The Delhi Police on Monday issued a summon to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in connection with its investigation in the circulation of ‘doctored’ videos of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Officials said Reddy had been served a notice, asking him to join the investigation in the case on May 1. The Congress leader has reportedly been directed to bring his mobile phone along, according to Delhi Police sources.

As per sources, the Delhi Police is likely to summon at least five more persons for questioning in the case, including some Congress leaders, who allegedly shared the edited video of Amit Shah on their social media pages.

