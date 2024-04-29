Home

Amit Shah Fake Video: BJP Accuses Congress Of Circulating Morphed Clip; Seeks EC Action

On Sunday, the Delhi Police had registered an FIR in connection with doctored videos of Union Home Minister Amit Shah being circulated on social media platforms.

Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo)

Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Monday accused the Congress of circulating a “deep fake and morphed” video of Home Minister Amit Shah to derail the poll process, and filed complaint with the Election Commission, seeking strict action against the opposition party.

“The Congress wants to derail the entire election process through a deep fake and morphed video (of Amit Shah). We raised a complaint before the Election Commission today against it,” Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who led a BJP delegation to the poll authority, told reporters.

The Congress has tried to create confusion among people by posting a deep fake video from its official handle. We requested the Election Commission to take strict action, the BJP leader added.

The BJP delegation, which also comprised of its national media department in-charge Anil Baluni, also complained against the Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleging that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led party has been using violence as a weapon, and demanded that the poll panel ensure a free and fair election in the state.

‘Congress using children in campaigns’

Baluni alleged that the Congress has been continuously violating the model code of conduct and the Election Commission’s directions, and using children in its poll campaigns by posting their pictures and videos on social media.

“This is being done through their (Congress’) official social media accounts. We have requested the Election Commission to stop this and also take strict action,” he told reporters.

Delhi Police FIR in Shah ‘fake’ video case

On Sunday, the Delhi Police had registered an FIR in connection with doctored videos of Union Home Minister Amit Shah being circulated on social media platforms.

As per officials, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had filed a complaint in this regard, based on which, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provision of the IT Act.

A PTI report, citing sources, said arrests in the case are likely to follow across the country.

Sources said the Delhi Police also wrote a letter to X and Facebook, seeking information the social media platforms regarding the source of the doctored clip of Amit Shah and the account from which the video was first shared.

Revanth Reddy summoned

Earlier today, the Delhi Police issued a summon to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, asking the Congress leader to join its probe on May 1 in connection with the case.

According to the sources, the police have issued notices to five members of the Telangana Congress, including its chief Reddy, who posted the video on X.

(With inputs from agencies)








