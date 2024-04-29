Home

Bringing Back Article 370 Not in Opposition’s Jurisdiction, Says PM Modi; Challenges Congress To …

In a stern message, the prime minister said that bringing back Article 370 is not in the opposition’s jurisdiction.

PM Modi (ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive interview to News18, challenged the Congress or any other opposition party to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Responding to the question on opposition leaders declaring they will bring back Article 370, PM Modi said that whoever understands India’s constitution, federal structure, and what is in jurisdiction, will not say such things.

“But fooling the people is a trend nowadays – to keep them in the dark. That’s why they keep saying anything at all,” the prime minister said.

In a scathing attack against the Congress, PM Modi said that the Congress talks ‘big’ about the Constitution and Babasaheb Ambedkar. “But Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution was not applicable for the entire nation. For 70 years, the Indian Constitution was not applicable in Jammu and Kashmir,” he told News18.

Rivals Unable To Take Us on Directly Now Spreading Fake Videos: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said political rivals who are unable to take on the BJP-led government are now misusing technology to spread fake videos on social media.

At an election rally in Karad of western Maharashtra’s Satara district, Modi raised concerns about the misuse of social media and technology and warned “there is a plan to create a big incident in next one month”.

Modi spoke of the emergence of fake videos created using artificial intelligence (AI), and asked people to remain vigilant and report any instances of fake videos to the authorities.

“Opponents are using AI to distort quotes of leaders like me, Amit Shah and J P Nadda to create social discord. By using technology, these people are making fake videos in my voice, which is creating danger. If you see any fake video, inform the police,” he said.

“There is a plan to create a big incident in next one month. I am making these allegations with a lot of seriousness. Games are being played to create social tension so that some untoward incident takes place,” Modi claimed.

“It is our responsibility to save the society from such fake videos. I request EC to take stern action against those behind such fake videos,” he said.

The PM cautioned citizens against forwarding such videos as the laws are strict, adding that he did not want innocent people to become victims of it.

Asserting that the 21st century was a technology driven one, Modi said he was a supporter of technology and had used social media to know about people’s aspirations and wishes as well as gain first hand information on whether benefits of welfare schemes were reaching the masses.







