Delhi Shocked After 5-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In National Capital; Details Here

Delhi rape case: While investigating the case, the police found that the accused was going towards Calcutta by train.

Delhi SHOCKER
Representative Image

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events, a 5-year-old girl was raped and murdered by a man in the Bawana area of New Delhi on March 24. The accused, named Totan Lohar, was arrested from Asansol after police surveyed the CCTV footage of the incident where the accused was seen with the victim on the incident day.

The accused is said to have lured the girl into going with her and, in the process, was captured taking the victim away in CCTV footage, the report said.

While investigating the case, the police found that the accused was going towards Calcutta by train. Following the information, the police took a flight and caught the accused at the Asansol railway station. After the arrest of the accused, he told the police that he had raped the girl, killed her by hitting her with a brick and blade and hid her body in the factory.

Notably, the family of the victim girl runs a tea shop and the accused works in a factory. Also, the police have registered a case against the accused under Section 302 of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

Dalit Woman Raped In UP

A 22-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped here, police said on Thursday. Accused Lagandev Yadav was arrested on Wednesday, they said.

Station House Officer Dharmveer Singh said the matter came to light when the rape survivor’s mother approached the police on Tuesday night. In her complaint, she alleged that Yadav raped her daughter on March 7. He made casteist remarks against her and threatened to kill her, the SHO said.

Based on the complaint, the police lodged an FIR under the Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Singh said.

(With inputs from agencies)




