Hypocrisy: TMC Slams BJP Candidate Rekha Patra Days After Modi’s Phone Call To Her | Here’s Why

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from West Bengal’s Basirhat Rekha Patra played the ultimate game of hypocrisy as she

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from West Bengal’s Basirhat Rekha Patra played the ultimate game of hypocrisy as she enjoys the benefits of Mamata Banerjee’s schemes while aligning herself with BJP. The attack on Patra comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to her over the phone and lauded her.

“Caught red-handed! @BJP4India’s MP candidate from Basirhat, Rekha Patra, plays the ultimate game of hypocrisy, enjoying the benefits of Smt. @MamataOfficial’s schemes while aligning herself with Delhi’s JOMIDARS,” the TMC said in a post on X.

Caught red-handed! .@BJP4India‘s MP candidate from Basirhat, Rekha Patra, plays the ultimate game of hypocrisy, enjoying the benefits of Smt. @MamataOfficial‘s schemes while aligning herself with Delhi’s JOMIDARS. PM @narendramodi, the next time you call her, don’t forget to… pic.twitter.com/pUX3jI7kGZ — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 28, 2024

The Trinamool Congress also asked PM Modi to inquire about her Swasthya Sathi card the next time he called her. “It might help you understand how our leader’s brainchild, Swasthya Sathi, surpasses the failed Ayushman Bharat scheme,” it said, referring to the scheme under which a family gets ₹5 lakh insurance cover annually.

The TMC posted details including Patra’s bank account, date of birth, Swasthya Sathi card number, etc submitted for availing the benefits of the scheme.

The Saffron sharply responded to TMC’s statement and slammed the party for leaking Patra’s details and added the health scheme was as good as defunct. “Shame on Mamata Banerjee. In a bid to denigrate the protesting women of #Sandeshkhali, TMC stoops to a new low and officially leaks sensitive government data, including personal details of Rekha Patra, BJP’s candidate from Basirhat. TMC has to take the blame for any eventuality,” said BJP’s West Bengal co-incharge Amit Malviya on X.

Malviya urged the Election Commission of India to ensure that the personal details of people with the West Bengal government are not leaked.

