Droom Releases Resale Value Report 2024 for India’s Compact SUV Segment

Droom, India’s pioneering online automobile transactional marketplace, today released its ‘Resale Value Report 2024‘ for the highly competitive compact SUV segment in India. The study evaluated cars such as the Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and Kia Seltos on multiple parameters, and rated the MG Astor as the highest-resale petrol car in the segment.

MG Astor sets a benchmark as the Highest Resale Petrol Car in India

In this rigorous comparative analysis by Droom, the MG Astor received the highest resale value of close to 75% compared to its peers. Launched in 2021, the Astor is India’s first SUV with personal AI assistant and ADAS level 2 technology and is popular for its advanced tech features.

Speaking about the study, Omkar Palit, Senior Director, Operations, Droom said, “As one of the leading e-commerce players for used car sales, Droom stays committed to empowering its customers with the right knowledge, helping them make informed purchase decisions. Our Resale Value Study evaluated some of the most popular compact SUVs over an extended period of time. The MG Astor emerged as the best choice for individuals and families seeking a reliable, secure, and technologically advanced pre-owned option.”

The study rated Hyundai Creta at a resale value equal to or less than 70%, Skoda Kushaq at 65-70% and the Volkswagen Taigun and Kia Seltos in the range of 60-65%, signifying a moderate level of depreciation.

