Pragati Maidan Accident Video: Delhi Cop Dies After Scooter Rams Divider Inside Tunnel

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a sub-inspector of Delhi Police died as his scooter rammed a divider on Saturday night. The incident dreadful mishap took place inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel when N K Pavitharan was returning home towards IP extension. While crossing the tunnel, the cop lost balance and hit the divider after which he fell on the road.

(Disclaimer: This clip has disturbing visuals. Viewers’ discretion advised)

Pavitharan was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The accident was caught on a CCTV camera installed inside the tunnel. In the footage, the policeman can be seen being flung off his vehicle after it smashed into the divider and lying on the road.

Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.


