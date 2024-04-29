Zupee Introduces ‘Extra Winnings’ Campaign with Harbhajan Singh and Jatin Sapru

Zupee unveiled its latest campaign, ‘Extra Winnings,’ featuring the renowned duo Harbhajan Singh and Jatin Sapru engaging in a battle of wits. The campaign, designed around the theme of ‘Extra Winnings,’ merges the realms of Cricket and Ludo, showcasing the dynamic synergy between the two. Video link.

Zupee

The campaign features a series of brand films capturing the playful camaraderie between Harbhajan and Jatin as they exchange witty banter about Cricket and Ludo. In a unique twist, the cricket experts challenge each other to Ludo battles during Cricket match breaks, illustrating how one can maximize those in-between moments by winning on Zupee ludo.

Embodying the core theme of ‘Extra Winnings,’ the videos highlight the continuous thrill of winning, ensuring the excitement never ends. Zupees ‘Extra Winnings’ campaign will be broadcasted across major TV and digital platforms, including JioCinema, offering cricket enthusiasts and gamers an opportunity to indulge in skill-based gaming during the T20 season.

As the forefront runner in skill-based gaming in Indias flourishing online gaming landscape, the Zupee Ludo App beckons players to embark on a journey of skill enhancement. Since its inception in 2018, Zupee has experienced phenomenal growth, establishing itself as a leading force in the skill-based Ludo segment.