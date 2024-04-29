ITC’s Sunrise Celebrated Poila Baisakh with ‘Shahi Naboborsher Subheccha’ Campaign

ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise Pure Spices, a leading spice brand in branded spices category in West Bengal, successfully concluded its delightful ‘Shahi Naboborsher Subheccha’ campaign in Kolkata. Marking the joyous beginning of the Bengali New Year, Sunrise Spices with brand ambassador Abir Chatterjee shared the festive cheer through an exciting contest.

Celebrated actor Abir announced ‘Shahi Baithak with Abir’ contest on social media, encouraging his fans and followers to share their Poila Baisakh celebration stories and recipes in Shahi-style. The two-week campaign witnessed a massive turnout of participants with several unique and royal greetings. Out of 500+ entries received; 20 participants emerged triumphant with their exceptional greeting entries. The winners had the coveted opportunity to attend a Royal Shahi Baithak with Abir. The exclusive event allowed them to meet and dine with the actor in a regal setting, offering them a memorable experience filled with classical flavours of the region, engaging conversation, and live entertainment.

As a brand deeply rooted in the cultural tapestry of the region, Sunrise has always been a part of such festivities, engaging with consumers in meaningful ways. Through the “Shahi Naboborsher Subheccha” campaign, Sunrise continues its tradition of connecting with consumers at a personal level, enriching their festive experiences and simultaneously celebrating the essence of Bengali culture and traditions.

Expanding its consumer reach, the brand also tied up with 4 Reliance stores across 2 towns, introducing Shahi VR Stations where consumers could virtually experience and explore the unique mix of Sunrise Shahi Garam Masala.

About ITC Sunrise Pure: Sunrise Pure, acquired by ITC Ltd. in 2020, is a leading spice brand in West Bengal in the fast-growing spices category, with a strong heritage and legacy dating back over 100 years. Sunrise Pure has been enhancing the taste of meals in Bengali households with its high-quality spices, including the quintessential Mustard Powder, Shorshe Posto, Shukto, and Shahi Garam Masala. Today the brand has a variety of products under Basic Spices, Blended Spices, Whole Spices and Papad. It is available across retail outlets in West Bengal and is available digitally through leading E-commerce websites like ITCStore.in, Amazon, Flipkart and BigBasket.