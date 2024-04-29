IRMA Campus Placements Report

The campus placement drive for the participants of the 43rd batch of IRMA’s flagship Post Graduate Diploma in Management programme – the PGDM(RM) – culminated with a total of 265 participants getting placed. The median CTC secured by the batch is INR 15.00 lakhs per annum, and the average CTC is INR 14.14 lakhs per annum. The highest CTC is INR 31.16 lakhs per annum.

IRMAs PGDM(RM) batch of 2024

63 organizations participated in the campus placement, with 325 job offers made to the participants.

The batch secured 25 pre-placement offers, all of which were accepted by the participants. Organizations that offered pre-placement offers included CMS, Dabur, Godrej Agrovet Ltd., ICICI Bank, Mother Dairy, National Payments Corporation of India, Tata Steel, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, among others.

The industrial classification of recruiting organizations presented below shows that Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) continues to be a major recruiting segment, with nearly 39% of the batch being placed in the sector. Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and CSR & Social Business emerged as the second and third largest recruiting sectors, respectively.

Industrial Classification of Recruiting Organizations

Industry

No. of organizations

No. of participants

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

22

102

Food and Agribusiness/FMCG

17

68

Consulting and Services

05

19

Consumer Durables

01

01

Retail and e-commerce

01

12

CSR and Social Business

08

39

Others

09

24

Total

63

265

Major organizations that participated in the campus placements process included the National Dairy Development Board, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Adani Wilmar Ltd., Arvind Limited, Axis Bank, BAIF, Banas Dairy, BigBasket, Brooke India, Care Health Insurance, Caspian Debt, CDD India, Cipla Health Limited, Coromandel International Ltd., Dabur, DCM Shriram, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India, DBS Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Ernst & Young, Godrej Agrovet Limited, Grant Thornton Bharat, Heritage Foods, IDBI Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank Ltd., KPMG, Lactalis India, Louis Dreyfus Company, McDonald’s, Mother Dairy, National Co-operative Organics Ltd., Navadhan Capital, NPCI, Panchmahal District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Ltd., PI Industries, Piramal Pharma Limited, Reliance Retail, Sambodhi Research and Communications Pvt. Ltd., Satya Micro Capital Limited, SeedWorks International Pvt. Ltd., Tata Steel, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, Yubi, among others.

