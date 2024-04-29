PhonePe Launches PG Connect to enable SMEs in Kolkata to leverage tech at scale

PhonePe Payment Gateway, a leading payment gateway provider, successfully hosted “PhonePe PG Connect” in Kolkata. The event was aimed at increasing awareness and guiding Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to understand the full potential of tech stacks and also other crucial aspects essential for CEOs to run successful online businesses.

The Connect sessions for SMEs are part of a multi-city initiative by PhonePe which is planned across emerging cities such as Jaipur, Pune, Chandigarh, etc. They provide a platform for senior leadership and key decision-makers across SMEs to delve into optimizing their online presence and leverage tech innovations to grow their business.

Speaking on the initiative, Ankit Gaur, Head, PhonePe Payment Gateway & Online Merchants said, “PhonePe PG Connect events are about fostering a community of like-minded entrepreneurs and facilitating a meaningful knowledge exchange. Our goal is to support SMEs in their growth by sharing industry insights and fostering collaboration. In Kolkata’s dynamic business landscape, choosing the right payment partner is crucial for strategic growth, customer satisfaction, and bottom-line impact.”

The Kolkata chapter of the PhonePe PG Connect series was attended by various businesses which ranged from brands in the fintech space that help underprivileged women get loans to women’s wellness brands.The session also featured a masterclass where founders from startups as well as entrepreneurs from various industries came together to share insights, discuss business challenges, and learn about how to grow their businesses. Attendees to the session gained a deeper understanding on leveraging tools for business scalability as well as industry best practices.

Aloke Majumder, VP of Tech at Hoichoi was also a part of the session. He emphasized the need for businesses to leverage existing solutions in the market while building differentiated offerings. He also stressed the importance of focusing on core competencies and investing in proven tech solutions instead of reinventing the wheel. The connect also featured a candid interaction with Monalisha Manna, CEO of Earthaments who spoke about how brands can build a compelling narrative and strategies for SMEs to stay relevant in evolving markets.

As a part of future PhonePe PG Connect events, PhonePe Payment Gateway will continue to offer SMEs actionable strategies for long-term success.