Bengal Bandh Today? BJP Workers Announce 12-Hour-Strike In THIS Area Over Alleged Attack By TMC Members

BJP workers were allegedly attacked by TMC workers for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and now, a 12-hour long Bandh has been announced in the Matigara area of Siliguri, West Bengal as a mark of protest. Here’s all you need to know about it…

BJP Announces Bandh In Matigara, Siliguri

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are underway and the different political parties are constantly trying to prove to the general public how they are better than the rest and party workers are also standing against each other in these times, sometimes resulting in violent activities. A few hours ago, about 15 workers of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) were injured and had to be admitted to the hospital; it was alleged that they were attacked by the workers of Trinamool Congress (TMC) for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Now, as a repercussion, BJP workers have called for a 12-hour Bandh in Matigara area of Siliguri, West Bengal, as a mark of protest against this attack. Here’s what this ‘Bandh’ will be like…

12-Hour-Long Bandh Announced By BJP

As mentioned earlier, a 12-hour Bandh has been announced by BJP workers in the Matigara area of Siliguri, West Bengal. The Bandh is not in the whole of West Bengal but only in this one area, after the a few party workers were allegedly attacked by TMC workers for saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The PM Modi-led government workers are staging protests on the roads and videos of the same have surfaced on social media.

#WATCH | West Bengal: BJP workers stage protest, call for ‘bandh’ in Matigara area of Siliguri over the alleged attack on the party workers by Trinamool Congress workers. pic.twitter.com/EDuOReh2sX — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2024

Bengal Bandh Today? Check What’s Open, What’s Closed

As said before, this is not a ‘Bengal Bandh’ but a bandh in Bengal, more specifically, it is ‘Matigara Bandh’ and its duration is 12 hours. While there is no official information of schools and colleges in Matigara being closed during Bandh today, shops and markets are expected to remain shut for the 12 hours of the Bandh. Emergency services including hospitals will remain open during the strike and protests. Traffic is also expected to be disrupted in the affected area because of the protests.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Mithun Pramanik, BJP leader says, “Today bandh has been announced in the entire Matigara area. Yesterday our BJP booth president Nand Kishore along with his family and several other party workers were attacked over saying ‘Jai Shree Ram’ therefore we have… https://t.co/Kb4UFmUgFa pic.twitter.com/p3VQfQLTO1 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2024

Why Has BJP Announced Bandh In Matigara, Siliguri?

Reacting to the Bandh and the reason behind it, BJP leader Mithun Pramanik said, “Today bandh has been announced in the entire Matigara area. Yesterday our BJP booth president Nand Kishore along with his family and several other party workers were attacked over saying ‘Jai Shree Ram’ therefore we have called for bandh for the next 12 hours…Almost 15 BJP workers were injured yesterday and have been admitted to the Siliguri District Hospital and are under treatment… The police did not take any action. After the workers were attacked we gherao the police station but still, we are not aware how many have been arrested in the incident.”

