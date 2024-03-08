EAM S Jaishankar Meets Late PM Shinzo Abe

Jaishankar met Akie Abe in Tokyo and handed her a personal letter from PM Modi. He also the contributions of Shinzo Abe, her late husband, to the advancement of India-Japan strategic ties.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Akie Abe, the wife of Japan’s late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo on Friday. (ANI Photo)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Friday handed over a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Akie Abe, the wife of late Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, who died back in July 2022 due to bullet injuries sustained in an assassination bid.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he met Akie Abe in Tokyo and recalled her late husband’s invaluable contributions to the advancement of India-Japan strategic ties. “On my visit to Tokyo this time, met with Mrs Akie Abe, wife of late PM Shinzo Abe. Recalled PM Shinzo Abe’s invaluable contribution to the advancement of India-Japan relations,” the EAM wrote on X.

The minister said he also handed Akie a personal letter from Prime Minister Modi.

“Handed over a personal letter from PM Narendra Modi conveying his condolences on the recent passing away of Mrs Yoko Abe, mother of the late PM,” Jaishankar said.

Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest serving Prime Minister, was shot while addressing an election campaign in Nara, Japan, and later died of injuries on July 8, 2022. He was 67.

Abe held Japan’s highest public office from 2006 to 2007, and then again from 2012 to 2020.

PM Modi-Shinzo Abe friendship

Prime Minister Modi and Shinzo Abe had developed a personal friendship during the course of several bilateral meetings, which led to the strengthening of India-Japan ties during Abe’s tenure as PM.

Following Abe’s demise in 2022, PM Modi had penned an emotional note, hailing the slain Japanese PM as an outstanding leader of Japan. “With the demise of Shinzo Abe, Japan and the world have lost a great visionary and he has lost a dear friend,” Modi had written.

Abe always gave “top priority” to strengthening Japan’s strategic ties with India and the late prime minister took landmark initiatives like signing the bilateral civil nuclear deal, a key trade agreement, and convinced New Delhi to join the Quad grouping.

Abe had also cleared hurdles for the India-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IJCEPA), signed on February 16, 2011, and entered into force on August 1, 2011.

The IJCEPA is one of the most comprehensive agreements India has concluded with other countries to date.

Jaishankar in Japan

Meanwhile, S Jaishankar also met the Secretary-General of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo on Friday and held a fruitful conversation on ways to strengthen ties in an uncertain world.

Jaishankar posted on X: “Very good to meet @moteging, Secretary General of LDP again. Appreciate his friendship as well as his support for our partnership. Fruitful conversation on ways to strengthen ties in an uncertain world.”

Earlier in the day, he spoke at the Nikkei Forum on the India-Japan partnership and stressed that India-Japan ties will draw strength from our larger activities together, including in the Quad grouping.

“Pleased to speak at the Nikkei Forum on India-Japan partnership. India and Japan today are convergent on the big picture and the key concerns. Our inclination and ability to respond in a more coordinated manner have also improved. Our partnership has identified more avenues for increased cooperation as well. Our ties will draw strength from our larger activities together, especially Quad. As the world, the Indo-Pacific and our two countries evolve, in the – relationship lie many solutions for us nationally, for the region and the world,” he said on X.

Jaishankar is on a visit to Japan from March 6-8. He earlier visited South Korea and held talks with the country’s leadership.

