National

Earthquake Tremors Felt Across Delhi NCR For The 2nd Time In November

Photo of admin admin Send an email 17 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute

The earthquake was felt in many parts of Nepal, including Kathmandu, Pokhara, and Chitwan. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The tremors have been felt all across Delhi, NCR. – Earthquake Tremors Felt Across Delhi NCR For The 2nd Time In November

Source

Photo of admin admin Send an email 17 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of admin

admin

Related Articles

Chhattisgarh IED Blast: BSF Constable And Several Polling Team Members Injured

2 hours ago

MoEVing Electrifies India with a Landmark Deployment of 100 Units of Tata ACE EV

3 hours ago

ANNY and Sanjhi Sikhiya Join Hands to Revolutionize Rural Education in India, Calling for Collective Support

3 hours ago

Belrise Industries Ltd. Co-founder & Executive Director Mrs. Supriya S. Badve Honoured with Influential Leaders of India 2023 Award

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button