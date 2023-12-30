“Ek Saajhi Virasat: Kuchh Ansuni Baten”; An amazing Encyclopedia of Communal Harmony

Prof. Geeta Singh’s authored book explores the untold narratives of brotherhood and mutual understanding focuses on emerging formidable relationship between RSS and the Muslim community

Lokarpan of the Book on December 31 in Delhi

In an effort to foster unity and understanding between communities, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliated organizations are set to share their extensive work and experiences in a book titled “Ek Sajhi Virasat: Kuch Ansuni Baten“, Authored by Prof. Geeta Singh and Arif Khan Bharati, the book is poised to be a ground-breaking exploration of the untold narratives that have shaped the relationship between the RSS and the Muslim community.

Dr. Geeta Singh

The eagerly anticipated book launch is scheduled for December 31 at the prestigious auditorium of Akashvani Bhawan, where eminent personalities from various fields will grace the event. Notable among them will be the distinguished Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammad Khan, known for his commitment to fostering inclusivity and dialogue.

The event will be presided over by Dr. Indresh Kumar, the Executive President of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), adding a prominent voice to the discussion on the shared heritage of diverse communities in India. Govind Dev Giri, the Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra in Ayodhya, and former Chief Justice K.G. Balakrishnan will also be in attendance, lending their insights to the enriching dialogue.

Dr. Indresh Kumar, a senior member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has played a pivotal role in inspiring this initiative, which aims to open avenues for understanding and collaboration between the RSS and the Muslim community. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s presence as the chief guest adds significance to the event, reflecting the spirit of inclusivity that the book endeavours to promote.

Published by Kitabwale Prakashan Samuh, the book is a comprehensive exploration of the 30 years of dedicated efforts by the RSS and its affiliated organizations to bridge the gap between the Muslim community and the broader social fabric. The book is expected to be an illuminating account, dispelling misconceptions and unraveling the untold stories of collaboration and shared values.

The introduction to the book, penned by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, is a testament to the Sangh’s commitment to fostering a sense of national pride among all communities. The book promises to share many inspiring stories that have remained hidden from the public eye, showcasing the sincere endeavours of the RSS in fostering unity and understanding.

Prof. Geeta Singh, co-author of the book, emphasized that it contains numerous unheard stories, providing a nuanced perspective on the multifaceted work undertaken by the RSS. The unveiling of the book on December 31 is anticipated to be a historic moment, breaking myths and misconceptions and portraying the RSS’s genuine efforts towards building a harmonious and inclusive society.

The hope is that “Shared Heritage: Unveiling Untold Stories” will contribute significantly to the cultural tapestry of India, fostering a spirit of mutual respect, understanding, and shared identity among its diverse communities. The event is expected to be a landmark in promoting unity in diversity, embodying the essence of India’s rich heritage.