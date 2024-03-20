Home

News

Remove Unauthorised Political Advertisements: Election Commission Directs State Governments

The ECI also released an advisory for political parties for the upcoming general elections stating that they must foster political discourse that inspires rather than divides.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

किसी भी देश में चुनाव की तारीखों से लेकर रिज़ल्ट तक का पूरा काम चुनाव आयोग के हाथों में होता है.



New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, the Election Commission of India on Wednesday took serious note of the non-compliance/partial compliance of its instructions and directed all State/UT Governments to immediately remove all unauthorised political advertisements and ensure full compliance with its instructions.

The Commission has been receiving complaints from Congress and other quarters alleging that unauthorised political advertisements are still being displayed in many places across the country.

In response to a complaint filed by DMK’s R S Bharathi, the ECI issued an order stating that immediate appropriate action must be taken on the complaint in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct.

Meanwhile, the centre in an official order issued on Wednesday notified the Fact Check Unit under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to work on the same.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar warned against the spread of misinformation during the Lok Sabha elections. Kumar said that the ECI will soon launch a “Myth vs Reality” project to curb fake news spreading on social media platforms.

Myth vs Reality is going to provide information on how to identify fake news and narratives pedalled on social media platforms.

The Election Commission announced the political parties to ensure responsible social media behaviour and warned that stringent actions will be initiated against originators of fake news. The ECI also released an advisory for political parties for the upcoming general elections stating that they must foster political discourse that inspires rather than divides.

CEC Rajiv Kumar highlighted that the parties must indulge in issue-based campaigning, avoiding hate speeches.







