ISIS India Chief Haris Farooqi And His Associate Arrested In Assam

Haris Farooqi, ISIS India Head and his aide, Anurag Singh have been arrested in Assam, after they crossed over from Bangladesh. This has been confirmed by the Assam Police.

ISIS India Chief and Associate Arrested (File Photo)
ISIS India Chief and Associate Arrested (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) is a militant Islamist organisation which no one is unaware of. There is an ISIS India group which works inside the country and in a latest news development, the ISIS India Chief, Haris Farooqi, whose alias is Harish Ajmal Faruqi has been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police, Along with Haris Farooqi, a close associate of him, Rehan alias Anurag Singh has also been arrested by the police. Who are they, why and how have they been arrested, here’s all you need to know…

ISIS India Chief Arrested By Assam Police

As mentioned earlier, ISIS India head and one of his associates were arrested in Assam’s Dhubri district on Wednesday after they crossed over from Bangladesh, police said. “The identity of both of them was ascertained and it is found that accused Haris Farooqi, alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi of Chakrata, Dehradun, is the head of ISIS in India,” Assam Police chief public relations officer Pranabjyoti Goswami said in a statement.

Haris Farooqi Close Aide Rehan Also Arrested




