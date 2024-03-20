NationalPolitics

VP Singh, Eighth Prime Minister Of India

He is India’s only prime minister to have been former royalty.

VP Singh (1989-1990): Vishwanath Pratap Singh, more popularly known as VP Singh, was the eighth Prime Minister of India. He was born on 25 June 1931 and served as the PM from 1989 to 1990.

His tenure is from 2 December 1989 to 10 November 1990.

VP Singh announced the implementation of the Mandal Commission report during the Independence Day address in 1990 according to which a fixed quota of all jobs in the public sector were to be reserved for members of the historically disadvantaged called Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

This was followed by massive, widespread protests among the upper caste youth in urban areas in northern India.

VP Singh resigned from the post of PM on 7 November 1990 after he lost the vote confidence in the parliament.




