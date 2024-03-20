NationalPolitics

PV Narasimha Rao, Tenth Prime Minister Of India

PV Narasimha Rao (1991-1996): PV Narasimha Rao, the tenth Prime Minister of India, was born on 28 June 1921. He is known for introducing various liberal reforms to India’s economy and making it more open to foreign trade and companies.

The economic reforms under him include opening up to foreign investment, reforming capital markets, deregulating domestic business, and reforming the trade regime. Manmohan Singh, who would become the Prime Minister, played a central role in implementing these reforms.

His tenure marked the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on 6 December 1992 as the site was believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama. It was followed by large-scale communal violence, the most extensive since the Partition of India.

Rao suffered a heart attack on 9 December 2004 and was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences where he died on 23 December 2004 at the age of 83.




