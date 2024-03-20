NationalPolitics

Chandra Shekhar, Ninth Prime Minister Of India

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 31 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Chandra Shekhar’s tenure of seven months was the second shortest after that of Charan Singh.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Prime Ministers Of India, Lok Sabha Elections 2024, India prime ministers, prime ministers of india list, list of Indian prime ministers, list of Indian pm, Prime Minister of India, india’s Prime Minister, Lok Sabha polls, Chandra Shekhar

Chandra Shekhar (1990-1991): Chandra Shekhar, born on 17 April 1927, served as the ninth Prime Minister of India from 10 November 1990 to 21 June 1991. He headed a minority government of a breakaway faction of the Janata Dal with outside support from Congress.

Chandra Shekhar’s tenure of seven months was the second shortest after that of Charan Singh. It is said that Subramanian Swamy was instrumental in forming this government with the support of Congress.

His government could not introduce a full budget because on 6 March 1991 Congress withdrew support during its formulation following which he resigned from the office of the prime minister on 21 June.

He died on 8 July 2007.




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 32 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

PM Modi Speaks To Isha Foundation Head, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

2 hours ago

Lal Bahadur Shastri, Third Prime Minister Of India

2 hours ago

Jawaharlal Nehru, First Prime Minister Of India

3 hours ago

PM Modi Has A Telephonic Conversation With Zelenskyy, Here Is What The Two Leaders Discussed

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow