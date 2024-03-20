Chandra Shekhar, Ninth Prime Minister Of India

Chandra Shekhar’s tenure of seven months was the second shortest after that of Charan Singh.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Chandra Shekhar (1990-1991): Chandra Shekhar, born on 17 April 1927, served as the ninth Prime Minister of India from 10 November 1990 to 21 June 1991. He headed a minority government of a breakaway faction of the Janata Dal with outside support from Congress.

Chandra Shekhar’s tenure of seven months was the second shortest after that of Charan Singh. It is said that Subramanian Swamy was instrumental in forming this government with the support of Congress.

His government could not introduce a full budget because on 6 March 1991 Congress withdrew support during its formulation following which he resigned from the office of the prime minister on 21 June.

He died on 8 July 2007.







