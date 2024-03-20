NationalPolitics

HD Deve Gowda, Twelfth Prime Minister Of India

He is credited for providing financial closure and kickstarting the development of the Delhi Metro Project.

HD Deve Gowda (1996-1997): HD Deve Gowda, born on 18 May 1933, served as the twelfth Prime Minister of India from 1 June 1996 to 21 April 1997.

The Congress party headed by PV Narasimha Rao lost the 1996 general elections and there was no other party with a majority to form a government. Then, the United Front, a conglomeration of non-Congress and non-BJP regional parties, decided to form the Government at the Centre with the support of the Congress, and Deve Gowda was elected as the 12th Prime Minister of India on 1 June 1996.

