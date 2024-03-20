Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Eleventh Prime Minister Of India

Under his watch, India successfully conducted five underground nuclear tests in the Pokhran desert.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1996, 1998-2004): Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the eleventh Prime Minister of India, was born on 25 December 1924. He served three terms as the Prime Minister of India, first for a term of 13 days in 1996, then for a period of 13 months from 1998 to 1999, followed by a full term from 1999 to 2004.

He was the first non-Congress prime minister to serve a full term in office.

Under his watch, India successfully conducted five underground nuclear tests in the Pokhran desert in Rajasthan in May 1998, 24 years after its first nuclear test (Smiling Buddha) in 1974.

The other significant event was the Kargil War fought between the Indian Armed Forces and Pakistani terrorists and regulars. The Indian Army launched Operation Vijay on 26 May 1999 in which the Pakistan side suffered heavy losses and ultimately withdrew.

Once he relinquished the office in 2004, Vajpayee’s health subsequently deteriorated and he died on 16 August 2018.







