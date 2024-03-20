NationalPolitics

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Eleventh Prime Minister Of India

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 15 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Under his watch, India successfully conducted five underground nuclear tests in the Pokhran desert.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Prime Ministers Of India, Lok Sabha Elections 2024, India prime ministers, prime ministers of india list, list of Indian prime ministers, list of Indian pm, Prime Minister of India, india’s Prime Minister, Lok Sabha polls, Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1996, 1998-2004): Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the eleventh Prime Minister of India, was born on 25 December 1924. He served three terms as the Prime Minister of India, first for a term of 13 days in 1996, then for a period of 13 months from 1998 to 1999, followed by a full term from 1999 to 2004.

He was the first non-Congress prime minister to serve a full term in office.

Under his watch, India successfully conducted five underground nuclear tests in the Pokhran desert in Rajasthan in May 1998, 24 years after its first nuclear test (Smiling Buddha) in 1974.

The other significant event was the Kargil War fought between the Indian Armed Forces and Pakistani terrorists and regulars. The Indian Army launched Operation Vijay on 26 May 1999 in which the Pakistan side suffered heavy losses and ultimately withdrew.

Once he relinquished the office in 2004, Vajpayee’s health subsequently deteriorated and he died on 16 August 2018.




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 16 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Gulzarilal Nanda, Second Prime Minister Of India

2 hours ago

Indira Gandhi, Fourth Prime Minister of India

2 hours ago

PM Modi Speaks To Isha Foundation Head, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

2 hours ago

Lal Bahadur Shastri, Third Prime Minister Of India

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow