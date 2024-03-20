NationalPolitics

IK Gujral, Thirteenth Prime Minister Of India

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 22 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

His tenure is marked by the controversial decision of his government to recommend President’s rule in Uttar Pradesh in 1997.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Prime Ministers Of India, Lok Sabha Elections 2024, India prime ministers, prime ministers of india list, list of Indian prime ministers, list of Indian pm, Prime Minister of India, india’s Prime Minister, Inder Kumar Gujral, IK Gujral

Inder Kumar Gujral (1997-1998): Inder Kumar Gujral, also credited as IK Gujral served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from April 1997 to March 1998. He was born on 4 December 1919.

Gujral became the prime minister as the consensus candidate between others that included Lalu Prasad Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav and the government was supported by the Congress from outside.

His tenure is marked by the controversial decision of his government to recommend President’s rule in Uttar Pradesh in 1997. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttar Pradesh government, headed by Kalyan Singh, sought a vote of confidence after violence and unruly scenes took place in the assembly.

President KR Narayanan refused to sign the recommendation and sent it back to the government for reconsideration and the Allahabad High Court also gave a decision against President’s rule in Uttar Pradesh.

Gujral died on 30 November 2012.




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 22 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Morarji Desai, Fifth Prime Minister Of India

2 hours ago

Gulzarilal Nanda, Second Prime Minister Of India

2 hours ago

Indira Gandhi, Fourth Prime Minister of India

2 hours ago

PM Modi Speaks To Isha Foundation Head, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow