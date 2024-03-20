IK Gujral, Thirteenth Prime Minister Of India

His tenure is marked by the controversial decision of his government to recommend President’s rule in Uttar Pradesh in 1997.

Inder Kumar Gujral (1997-1998): Inder Kumar Gujral, also credited as IK Gujral served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from April 1997 to March 1998. He was born on 4 December 1919.

Gujral became the prime minister as the consensus candidate between others that included Lalu Prasad Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav and the government was supported by the Congress from outside.

His tenure is marked by the controversial decision of his government to recommend President’s rule in Uttar Pradesh in 1997. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttar Pradesh government, headed by Kalyan Singh, sought a vote of confidence after violence and unruly scenes took place in the assembly.

President KR Narayanan refused to sign the recommendation and sent it back to the government for reconsideration and the Allahabad High Court also gave a decision against President’s rule in Uttar Pradesh.

Gujral died on 30 November 2012.







