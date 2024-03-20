NationalPolitics

Narendra Modi, Fifteenth Prime Minister Of India

Narendra Modi (2014-present): Narendra Modi is the 15th and incumbent Prime Minister of India. He was born on 17 September 1950.

Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister of India on 26 May 2014 after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a landslide in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

His tenure witnessed the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 banknotes to curb corruption, black money, terrorism, and the use of counterfeit currency. Subsequently, the number of income tax returns filed for individuals rose by 25 percent and the number of digital transactions steeply increased.

His tenure has witnessed banknote demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax (GST), COVID-19 pandemic management, India-made vaccine, and military surgical strikes inside Pakistan in response to Uri and Pulwama terrorist attacks.

India hosted the 2023 G20 New Delhi summit, during which the African Union joined the G20 as a permanent member.




