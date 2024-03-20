PM Modi Bhutan Visit Scheduled For March 21, 22 Postponed Due To Unpleasant Weather Conditions, MEA Issues Update

Home

PM Modi’s Bhutan Visit Scheduled For March 21, 22 Postponed Due To Unpleasant Weather Conditions, MEA Issues Update

PM Modi’s Bhutan visit, scheduled for March 21 and 22, 2024 has been pushed and the new dates have not yet been decided. This update has been given in an official notice by the Ministry of External Affairs.

New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, PM Modi has been actively canvassing for the polls and conducting rallies in different states. Today, the Prime Minister also addressed the entrepreneurs on the last day of the Startup Mahakumbh and days before the seven-phases of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 begin, the PM was scheduled to go to Bhutan for a two-day visit on March 21 and March 22, 2024. However, in a latest development, PM Modi’s Bhutan Visit has been rescheduled and the new dates are yet to be decided. Know details, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)..

PM Modi’s Trip To Bhutan Rescheduled

As mentioned earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Bhutan, scheduled for March 21 and 22, has been pushed further and the news dates have not yet been announced. The two-day state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bhutan has been pushed back and new dates are being worked out through diplomatic channels on both sides, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Wednesday evening.

PM Modi’s Bhutan Trip Pushed Due To Unpleasant Weather Conditions

However, due to unpleasant weather conditions, the visit has been shelved till further notice, the MEA informed through an official release. “Due to ongoing inclement weather conditions over Paro airport, it has been mutually decided to postpone the State visit of Prime Minister to Bhutan on 21-22 March 2024,” the MEA stated in its official release.” New dates are being worked out by the two sides through diplomatic channels,” it added.

India-Bhutan Relationship

India and Bhutan share a unique and exemplary bilateral relationship founded on mutual trust, goodwill, and understanding, the MEA stated in a release earlier. The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, has also made several visits to India, underscoring the close ties between the two nations. His last visit to India was in November 2023. Similarly, PM Modi’s visit to Bhutan in August 2019 marked a significant milestone, with the launch of major bilateral projects aimed at bolstering economic cooperation and connectivity, according to the MEA.

