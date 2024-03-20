Manmohan Singh, Fourteenth Prime Minister Of India

Manmohan Singh became the PM even though he had never won a Lok Sabha seat.

Manmohan Singh (2004-2014): Manmohan Singh served as the 14th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014. Born on 26 September 1932, he is the third longest-serving prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi and the first prime minister since Jawaharlal Nehru to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term. Singh was the first Sikh prime minister of India.

He became the prime minister for the first time after the 2004 general elections in a coalition government called United Progressive Alliance (UPA). Manmohan Singh became the PM even though he had never won a Lok Sabha seat. He took the oath as the Prime Minister of India on 22 May 2004.

His tenure witnessed the passing of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) and the Right to Information Act (RTI) in 2005 which has proved crucial in India’s fight against corruption.

His second term as the PM started on 22 May 2009 as the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) formed the new government.

He left the office on 17 May 2014 after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the 2014 Lok Sabha election.







