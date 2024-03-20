NationalPolitics

Manmohan Singh, Fourteenth Prime Minister Of India

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 36 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Manmohan Singh became the PM even though he had never won a Lok Sabha seat.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Prime Ministers Of India, Lok Sabha Elections 2024, India prime ministers, prime ministers of india list, list of Indian prime ministers, list of Indian pm, Prime Minister of India, india’s Prime Minister, Lok Sabha polls, Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh (2004-2014): Manmohan Singh served as the 14th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014. Born on 26 September 1932, he is the third longest-serving prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi and the first prime minister since Jawaharlal Nehru to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term. Singh was the first Sikh prime minister of India.

He became the prime minister for the first time after the 2004 general elections in a coalition government called United Progressive Alliance (UPA). Manmohan Singh became the PM even though he had never won a Lok Sabha seat. He took the oath as the Prime Minister of India on 22 May 2004.

His tenure witnessed the passing of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) and the Right to Information Act (RTI) in 2005 which has proved crucial in India’s fight against corruption.

His second term as the PM started on 22 May 2009 as the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) formed the new government.

He left the office on 17 May 2014 after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the 2014 Lok Sabha election.




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 37 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Chaudhary Charan Singh, Sixth Prime Minister Of India

3 hours ago

Rajiv Gandhi, Seventh Prime Minister Of India

3 hours ago

Meta Unveils Comprehensive Plan To Combat Misinformation On Social Media FB, Instagram

3 hours ago

Morarji Desai, Fifth Prime Minister Of India

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow