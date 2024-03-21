Badaun Doble Murder Case: UP Police Announces Reward On Missing Accused

Badaun Doble Murder Case: District Magistrate Manoj Kumar Singh has ordered the mandatory magisterial inquiry into the encounter of accused Sajid.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Badaun: In a step to find the missing accused in the Badaun double murder case, the Uttar Pradesh Police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for Javed, the second accused in the case, who is currently absconding in the matter. Notably, Javed is the brother of the main accused, Sajid, who was killed in a police encounter shortly after he killed two minor boys on Tuesday.

Badaun Doble Murder Case: What Happened?

Javed was allegedly waiting on his motorcycle when his brother went into the house of the victims to ask for money for his wife’s treatment. When Sajid came out after killing the boys, Javed sped away with him on his motorcycle.

Meanwhile, in another development, it has been found that Sajid’s wife, whom he claimed was in the hospital for her delivery, is not even pregnant. She has been staying at her maternal house in the Binawar area for the past 15 days, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Alok Priyadarshi.

Badaun District Magistrate Manoj Kumar Singh, meanwhile, has ordered the mandatory magisterial inquiry into the encounter of accused Sajid and ordered to send the inquiry report within 15 days. Nazarin, the mother of the accused, said that her sons faced the consequences of their actions.

“I don’t know what was going on in their minds. They do not have any rivalry with anyone. I feel very sad for the children to whom this has been done,” she told reporters.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh Reacts On Badaun Double Murder

After one of the accused in Badaun’s double murder case was gunned down by the Uttar Pradesh police hours after committing the crime, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said on Wednesday that lawbreakers are not spared in UP.

Singh defended Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s rule in UP, saying, “The Samajwadi Party (SP) is saying such things due to its declining public support base… Be it Hindu or Muslim, whoever has tried to take the law into their own hands in Uttar Pradesh has not been spared by CM Yogi Adityanath.”

“The accused in Badaun has been brutally punished. He committed the heinous murder and also attacked the police; hence, he died in an encounter,” Singh said while speaking to reporters.

Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP government, accusing it of failing to maintain law and order in the state.

“Two brothers have lost their lives. They could have been saved if the police had acted from the beginning. The government’s failure cannot be hidden through an encounter,” said Akhilesh Yadav while addressing a press conference earlier in the day.

Two young brothers, aged 11 and 6, were allegedly hacked to death in Badaun’s Baba Colony on Tuesday.

Following this, one of the two accused involved in the incident was killed in an encounter with the police on Tuesday evening. According to officials, one of the accused, identified as Sajid, fled the scene after the attack and was later spotted in a nearby forest.

The police team chased him after receiving information about his location. He opened fire at our team upon being confronted by our Special Operations Group (SOG) and police station personnel. He sustained a bullet injury in retaliatory firing and succumbed to his wounds, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)







