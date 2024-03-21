Delhi LG VK Saxena Writes To CM Arvind Kejriwal, Slams

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has issued a statement lashing out at L-G VK Saxena over his letter flagging pollution in Delhi.

Delhi CM,Arvind Kejriwal and Lt. governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. (Image Credit: ANI)

New Delhi: A war of words ensues as Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has penned a scathing letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, criticizing the ‘Delhi Model’ amid alarming headlines from world media channels declaring the city the “World’s Most Polluted-Foulest Capital Again.” Expressing concern over the troublesome situation, Delhi LG Saxena has urged CM Kejriwal to take immediate and effective action to address the pollution in the national capital.

The letter from the Delhi LG underscores the critical need for immediate steps to combat the rising pollution crisis in the national capital.

Delhi LG VK Saxena writes to CM Arvind Kejriwal; “I am writing to draw your attention to the disturbing national headlines today-“Delhi-The World’s Most Polluted-Foulest Capital Again,” writes LG “I hope that in the coming months, you will take some concrete measures and share… pic.twitter.com/7haGu1wmWk — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024

In his letter to CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi LG VK Saxena writes, “I am writing to draw your attention to the disturbing national headlines today: “Delhi-The World’s Most Polluted-Foulest Capital Again.” “I hope that in the coming months, you will take some concrete measures and share with the people of Delhi your plans for fixing these core problems…”.

“I am writing to draw your attention to the disturbing national headlines today: “Delhi: The World’s Most Polluted and Foulest Capital Again.” This dubious distinction is a matter of national shame and collective concern. With Delhi being the second most polluted capital in the world in 2022 and yet again being the most polluted capital city in the world in 2021, I am sure that this report card of nine years of your government is not one of which you would be proud. The much talked-about “Delhi model” is shrouded in a haze of smog.” he added.

AAP’s Reply To L-G VK Saxena

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) issued a statement lashing out at L-G VK Saxena over his letter flagging pollution in the national capital.

“Yet again, LG writes a letter to the CM in a language better avoided. The language is rude, curt and bordering on abusive. We strongly condemn the use of such a despicable language by the LG,” AAP stated.

“Delhi’s AAP government systematically confronts the issue head-on, displaying the diligence of a responsible administration. We have installed an AQI monitor every 40 kilometers; such a robust monitoring mechanism is nowhere else in the country,” stated AAP’s statement.

The statement from the Aam Aadmi Party has said that we solemnly acknowledge the gravity of the issue at hand, and our unwavering commitment to its resolution is evident through our tireless efforts. With meticulous planning and execution, all 1800 industries in Delhi have seamlessly transitioned to PNG fuels, marking a significant milestone in our journey towards environmental sustainability. Furthermore, our city boasts its highest green cover to date, standing at 23.6%.

