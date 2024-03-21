Taiwan Tracks 32 Chinese Military Aircraft, 5 Naval Ships Around Nation

live

Breaking News LIVE 21 March 2024: The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved a fresh plea in the Delhi High Court seeking no coercive action against him in connection with the Excise policy case.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Breaking News LIVE 21 March 2024: The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved a fresh plea in the Delhi High Court seeking no coercive action against him in connection with the Excise policy case. The Division bench led by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait will hear the matter this morning. The Enforcement Directorate has issued 9 summons to him in the Excise case till now. While international news is concerned, the Israeli Supreme Court has intervened to temporarily halt a government initiative aimed at transferring a group of Palestinian patients currently receiving medical treatment in hospitals in East Jerusalem and Tel Aviv back to Gaza, CNN reported.

The Taiwan Ministry of National Defence (MND) monitored 32 Chinese military aircraft and five People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels from 6 a.m. on Wednesday (March 20) to the same time on Thursday (March 21).

Out of these 32 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 20 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s southwestern, southeastern, and eastern air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

Breaking News live blog: Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog

Topics







