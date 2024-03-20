Chaudhary Charan Singh, Sixth Prime Minister Of India

He is best remembered for championing the cause of the poor and the farmers.

Chaudhary Charan Singh (1979-1980): Chaudhary Charan Singh, the sixth Prime Minister, was born on 23 December 1902. He served as the Prime Minister from 28 July 1979 to 14 January 1980.

He is best remembered for championing the cause of the poor and the farmers. His speech on Independence Day in 1979 highlighted the core issues of poverty alleviation, eradicating unemployment, and the disparity between the poor and the affluent.

He formed the Lok Dal on 26 September 1979 and the Dalit Mazdoor Kisan Party on 21 October 1984.

Chaudhary Charan Singh was awarded Bharat Ratna for his contributions to the agriculture sector, especially in Uttar Pradesh.

He died on 29 May 1987.







