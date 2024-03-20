NationalPolitics

Chaudhary Charan Singh, Sixth Prime Minister Of India

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

He is best remembered for championing the cause of the poor and the farmers.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Prime Ministers Of India, Lok Sabha Elections 2024, India prime ministers, prime ministers of india list, list of Indian prime ministers, list of Indian pm, Prime Minister of India, india’s Prime Minister, Lok Sabha polls, Chaudhary Charan Singh

Chaudhary Charan Singh (1979-1980): Chaudhary Charan Singh, the sixth Prime Minister, was born on 23 December 1902. He served as the Prime Minister from 28 July 1979 to 14 January 1980.

He is best remembered for championing the cause of the poor and the farmers. His speech on Independence Day in 1979 highlighted the core issues of poverty alleviation, eradicating unemployment, and the disparity between the poor and the affluent.

He formed the Lok Dal on 26 September 1979 and the Dalit Mazdoor Kisan Party on 21 October 1984.

Chaudhary Charan Singh was awarded Bharat Ratna for his contributions to the agriculture sector, especially in Uttar Pradesh.

He died on 29 May 1987.




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Undergoes Brain Surgery After

3 hours ago

Dabur Chyawanprash Eases Exam Stress with ‘Exam Time, Dabur Chyawanprash Time’ Campaign in Siliguri

3 hours ago

Government Notifies PIB’s Fact Check Unit Under IT Rules | Check Details Here

3 hours ago

YiPPee! ‘Creates Magic’ from Plastic Waste in Kolkata Parks

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow