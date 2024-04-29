Home

Shivraj Singh Chouhan VS Pratap Bhanu Sharma: Look At Vidisha LS Constituency In Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024

Shivraj Singh Chouhan is returning to his home ground of Vidisha after almost 20 years. He has been portrayed as someone who sacrificed CM post despite of winning with a huge victory.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan with PM Modi (ANI)

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha elections 2024: Vidisha has always been among the high-profile seats of Madhya Pradesh. The polling will be held on May 7 when voters will lock the future of BJP’s stalwart Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress’s Pratap Bhanu Sharma. The constituency has become very interesting this time as the MP’s favorite Mamaji, is going to fight from his old constituency especially after stepping down as a CM of Madhya Pradesh.

Vidisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

A constituency of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it also has links with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former External Affairs Minister late Sushma Swaraj.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan won the seat five consecutive times from 1991 and then resigned as a MP to become CM of the state, whereas Pratap Bhanu Sharma won the seats in 1980 and 1984.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Position In Vidisha Lok Sabha Constituency:

Many surveys predicted defeat of BJP in MP, calling it an anti incumbency wave against Shivraj, but proving all the analysts wrong, BJP came in the power with full fledged majority and won 163 seats or of 230 in the November 2023 state elections. Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the CM of the state consecutively for 20 years, except 2 years of Kamal Nath-led Congress party’s government.

Despite such a thumping victory he was not given a CM post again. There were reports of differences in BJP’s state cadre and also some of the units were upset, when Chauhan was not given a CM post. But at the same time there were speculations that he may be posed in the central government. Chouhan was replaced by Mohan Yadav as CM, including a possible inclusion in the Union Cabinet.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan is returning to his home ground of Vidisha after almost 20 years. He has been portrayed as someone who sacrificed CM post despite of winning with a huge victory. Apart from BJP Shivraj Singh Chouhan also had a strong grip over the constituency because he won the election first time in 1991 and maintained his victory till 2004 until he became CM.

Apart from the assembly election, BJP is also using the ‘Ladli Behna’ scheme in its election campaign which was launched and implemented by the Shivraj’s government.

PM Narendra Modi had also given the hint about Chuahan’s possible inclusion in the Cabinet by calling him a ‘partner’. The PM also campaigned for him and urged the people to vote for him.

Pratap Bhanu Sharma’s Position In Vidisha Lok Sabha Constituency:

On the other hand, Pratap Bhanu Sharma won from the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency in 1980 and 1984. It’s almost 40 years since the leader has tested the win from the constituency. As BJP has been constantly winning the seat, they have a strong party cadre and state government to campaign for its former CM, unlike Congress’s Pratap Bhanu Sharma who couldn’t win for decades.

Pratap Bhanu Sharma was born in 1947, studied mechanical engineering, and has also been a big industrialist. When he was an MP, he ran self-employment schemes and also worked to promote industries.

Vidisha Lok Sabha Election 2014 & 2019

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Ramakant Bhargava won the seat with a margin of 5,03,084 votes. He garnered a vote share of 68.19 per cent. He defeated Congress candidate Shailendra Rameshchandra Patel who received only 3,49,938 votes (27.97 per cent).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP’s Sushma Swaraj won the seat for the second time in a row with a vote share of 66.53 per cent. Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh’s brother Lakshman Singh received 3,03,650 votes (28.28 per cent). Swaraj defeated Singh by a margin of 4,10,698 votes.







