Rahul Gandhi Swearing-In As Prime Minister Of India? Know Truth Behind Viral Video Clip

Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a video of Rahul Gandhi has been circulating on social media where he is seen taking oath as the Prime Minister of India. Know the truth behind this video…

New Delhi: The biggest political event of the country, the General Elections are going on and the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are being held in a total of seven phases out of which, two have already been completed. Amid the ongoing polls, a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been circulating on social media where he is seen taking oath as the Prime Minister of India; the video clip has a caption which also reads, ‘Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Rahul Gandhi’. Where is this clip coming for, how have people reacted to it and what is the truth behind this clip, read to know all about it…

Rahul Gandhi Swearing-In As Indian PM, Video Viral

As mentioned earlier, a video of Rahul Gandhi as the ‘Prime Minister of India’ has been going viral on social media and has garnered a lot of attention as the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are underway and of course, the results of the elections are yet to be announced. The clip begins with Rahul Gandhi walking up on a stage in a black ‘bandhagala suit’ after which there is a clip from the Red Fort in New Delhi where a fleet of cars is arriving, for swearing-in. In the third clip, Rahul Gandhi can be seen walking with other leaders and police personnel, in a white t-shirt and pants. The video is captioned, ‘The day is soon… on June 4… The Prime Minister will be Rahul Gandhi…’

FACT CHECK: Rahul Gandhi Swearing-In As PM Video

Seeing the video it can be made out that this is a fake video; it is a clip made by merging several different clips from different times. This video has been shared by Aaron Mathew on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter). Aaron Mathew is a Congress admirer and his cover photo is also of Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

The day is soon… on June 4… The Prime Minister will be Rahul Gandhi… pic.twitter.com/ymrLZC447q — Aaron Mathew (@AaronMathewINC) April 25, 2024

Netizens React To Rahul Gandhi’s Viral Video

The viral video has not got a lot of positive responses and most netizens have trolled the politician and this video. While one user said, ‘Rahul has 99.99% better chance to be a clown/joker in an Italian circus’, another one trolled the one who made the video and remarked, ‘You must be glad that dreams don’t cost. Else you guys have been bankrupt by now.’

Another user explained in detail why Rahul Gandhi will not be Prime Minister even if INDI Alliance wins the elections – ‘Even if due to a massive misfortune for the country, INDI Alliance wins the elections and forms a govt, #RahulGandhi WILL NOT be the PM. They will appoint a pliable stooge instead. He is used to power without responsibility; his secret holidays will get limited or watched; he would prefer the tag of “Tyaag Ka Devta” for “Giving Up” what is considered his birth right; he has zero administration experience. He could not stitch an alliance together, there is no way he can keep a khichdi govt together and alliance partners will be vary that just like he ran from the post of the Cong president, he will run away from this post too at the first sign of any minor difficulty.







