Home Minister Amit Shah Helicopter Loses Balance in Bihar Begusarai, Major Accident Averted

Home Minister Amit Shah's Escapes Major Accident After His Helicopter Loses Balance in Bihar Begusarai

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday escaped a major accident after his helicopter lost balance in Bihar Begusarai.

Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo)

Patna: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday escaped a major accident after his helicopter lost balance in Bihar Begusarai. Shah was in Begusarai to address a public meeting. While addressing the rally, Amit Shah launched a scathing attack against the Congress president over Kashmir issue and said, “Kashmir is ours. Congress president says that what Rajasthan and Bihar have to do with Kashmir. Congress and Lalu Yadav were taking care of Article 370 like their illegitimate child for 70 years. When PM Modi became the Prime Minister for the second time, he abrogated this Article.”

“Rahul Gandhi said that if Article 370 is removed, rivers of blood will flow in Kashmir. But, not even a single stone has been thrown in five years,” he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has asked Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to join the probe on May 1 in connection with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s doctored video being circulated on social media. According to sources, the police served notices to five people, including Reddy, who posted the video on X.

Reddy, who is also the Telangana Congress chief, has been asked to appear with his mobile phone allegedly used for posting the fake video on X, according to sources.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police had on Sunday registered an FIR after the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is under the Ministry of Home Affairs, filed a complaint about the doctored video of Shah where his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious ground in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping all reservations.

The case was registered under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act, they said.

