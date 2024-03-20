NationalPolitics

Rajiv Gandhi, Seventh Prime Minister Of India

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 30 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

He took office after the assassination of his mother at the age of 40 years, to become the youngest Indian prime minister.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Prime Ministers Of India, Lok Sabha Elections 2024, India prime ministers, prime ministers of india list, list of Indian prime ministers, list of Indian pm, Prime Minister of India, india’s Prime Minister, Lok Sabha polls, Rajiv Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi (1984-1989): Rajiv Gandhi, the seventh Prime Minister of India, was born on 20 August 1944 and served in the PM office from 1984 to 1989.

He was the son of Indira Gandhi and grandson of Jawahar Lal Nehru.

He took office after the assassination of his mother at the age of 40 years, to become the youngest Indian prime minister. He assumed the office on 31 October 1984 after his mother was assassinated. He is credited with introducing modern information technology infrastructure in India along with computers.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated during his last public on 21 May 1991, at Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu while campaigning for the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha Congress candidate by a woman suicide bomber belonging to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

He was accorded a state funeral on 24 May 1991 which was telecast live across the world and was attended by dignitaries from over 60 countries.




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 30 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Dabur Chyawanprash Eases Exam Stress with ‘Exam Time, Dabur Chyawanprash Time’ Campaign in Siliguri

3 hours ago

Government Notifies PIB’s Fact Check Unit Under IT Rules | Check Details Here

3 hours ago

YiPPee! ‘Creates Magic’ from Plastic Waste in Kolkata Parks

3 hours ago

TK Elevator continues to achieve new benchmarks keeping apace India’s booming economy 

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow