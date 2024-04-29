NationalPolitics

Delhi High Court Junks Plea to Disqualify PM Modi from Contesting Polls for Seeking Votes in Name of Gods

Petitioner Anand S Jondhale, a lawyer, had urged the court to take action against Modi for allegedly seeking votes in the name of gods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition that had sought directions to disqualify Prime Minister Narendra Modi from contesting elections for six years for allegedly seeking votes in the name of deities.

Justice Sachin Datta said the plea was devoid of any merits.

Petitioner Anand S Jondhale, a lawyer, had urged the court to take action against Modi for allegedly seeking votes in the name of gods and places of worship, saying this amounted to violating the Model Code of Conduct and committing an offence under the Indian Penal Code and Representation of the People Act.




