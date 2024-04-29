Malaysia Airlines and Tourism Malaysia Collaborate to Organise an Exciting Event at Nexus Mall, Amritsar

Malaysia Airlines, in collaboration with Tourism Malaysia, is thrilled to announce an exciting event at the Nexus Mall in Amritsar on April 27th-28th, 2024. The two-day extravaganza promises an array of engaging activities aimed at showcasing the vibrant culture, warm hospitality, and diverse connectivity options offered by Malaysia Airlines.

Tourism Malaysia & Malaysia Airlines officials with cultural dancers at Amritsar

Consumers can expect an exciting lineup of activities, including thrilling games, special appearances by popular radio jockeys, interactive games, and quizzes. Engaging emcee activities will keep the energy levels high, while captivating dance performances will provide an extra spark of entertainment throughout the day.

Tourism Malaysia & Malaysia Airlines Mall Activation in Amritsar

With the launch of the three new India routes – Amritsar, Ahmedabad, and Trivandrum, Malaysia Airlines has achieved resounding success, prompting the airline to double its frequencies from Amritsar and Trivandrum. To further encourage travel from these new routes, Malaysia Airlines and Malaysia Tourism Board have collaborated to organise a series of trade events, roadshows, mall activations, and implement online as well as offline marketing initiatives.

Tourism Malaysia & Malaysia Airlines Cultural dance during Mall Activation in Amritsar

Dersenish Aresandiran, Chief Commercial Officer of Airlines (CCO) from Malaysia Aviation Group, commented, “As Malaysia Airlines continues to expand its reach and enhance connectivity, we are thrilled to offer Indian travellers greater accessibility to Malaysia and beyond. Through our collaboration with Tourism Malaysia, we aim to create unforgettable experiences and inspire travellers to explore the beauty and diversity of our destinations. With attractive fares and enticing initiatives, we look forward to welcoming more passengers on board to experience the warmth and hospitality that Malaysia Airlines is renowned for.”

“We are delighted to partner with Malaysia Airlines in bringing this exciting event to Nexus Mall, Amritsar. This collaboration underscores our commitment to showcasing Malaysias rich culture, hospitality, and diverse travel options to our Indian visitors. As we join hands with Malaysia Airlines, we aim to provide unforgettable experiences and inspire more travellers to explore the wonders of Malaysia. Through exclusive deals and initiatives, we are dedicated to empowering Indian customers and fostering a deeper connection between our two nations. We invite everyone to join us at Nexus Mall and embark on a journey of discovery with Malaysia Airlines and Tourism Malaysia,” said Muhammad Akmal Hafiz Abdul Aziz, Acting Director, Tourism Malaysia, New Delhi.

To empower its valued Indian customers, Malaysia Airlines is offering exclusive and attractive deals for travel to Malaysia.

For more information, please visit Malaysia Airline’s website (www.malaysiaairlines.com)

About Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia Airlines is the national carrier of Malaysia, offering the best way to fly to, from and around Malaysia through its premium and full-service offerings. Malaysia Airlines carries up to 40,000 guests daily on memorable journeys inspired by Malaysia’s diverse richness. As the nation’s flag bearer, it embodies the incredible diversity of Malaysia; capturing its rich traditions, cultures and cuisines via its inimitable Malaysian Hospitality across all customer touch points.

Since September 2015, the airline has been owned and operated by Malaysia Airlines Berhad. It is part of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), a global aviation organisation that comprises of different aviation business and lifestyle travel solution portfolios aimed at serving global air travel needs. The airline is committed to facilitating safe and seamless travels by placing safety and hygiene as the anchor across all end-to-end consumer touchpoints in line with its MHFlySafe initiative. Via its alliance with oneworld, Malaysia Airlines offers superior connectivity to more than 900 destinations in 170 territories across the globe. The airline currently operates 71 flights weekly to nine Indian destinations, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Amritsar, Trivandrum, and Ahmedabad.

About Tourism Malaysia

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, also known as Tourism Malaysia, is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture Malaysia. It focuses on the specific task of promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination. Since its inception, it has emerged as a major player in the international tourism scene.

The next Visit Malaysia Year, set to take place in 2026, will commemorate the sustainability of the nations tourism industry, which is also in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

Furthermore, Tourism Malaysia actively endorses the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT), working towards the realization of the IMT-GT Visiting Year 2023-2025, with the shared aim of promoting the region as a unified tourism destination. For more information, visit Tourism Malaysia’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.