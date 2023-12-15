Emami Marks Golden Milestone, Accomplishes 50 Glorious Years

Emami Group, one of the leading diversified business conglomerates in India, proudly marks its 50th anniversary, commemorating five decades of delivering happiness to the nation. The celebration reflects the remarkable journey of Emami from a humble beginning of a personal care product manufacturing company in the by-lanes of Kolkata to a Rs. 30,000 cr business conglomerate employing around 25,000 people across the world, embodying the spirit of Indian entrepreneurship. The Emami Group was founded in the mid-70s in Kolkata, West Bengal by two childhood friends Mr. R S Agarwal and Mr. R S Goenka, who embarked on a courageous entrepreneurial journey that marked the inception of Emami.

Emami 50 years Logo

With a 50-year history in background, Emami has grown to be a trusted brand in India. Its journey is marked by significant milestones and achievements, reflecting qualities like Courage, Tenacity, Spirit of Togetherness, Trust, and Care. Emami, known for touching the lives of its consumers and spreading happiness, is well known for its Innovative, Differentiated and Disruptive offerings. Present in 70 countries across SAARC, MENAP, SEA, Africa, Eastern Europe, and the CIS countries, Emami is acknowledged as a global brand with values rooted in India.

(L – R Standing) Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, Prashant Goenka, Manish Goenka, Mohan Goenka (Sitting) R S Agarwal, Aditya Vardhan Agarwal, Priti A Sureka, R S Goenka

Established in 1974, Emami, under the visionary leadership of R S Agarwal and R S Goenka, started with a modest capital. Thereafter, Emami as a brand has grown from strength to strength – a journey that has been marked by pivotal landmarks – launch of flagship products like BoroPlus (1982), Navratna (1989), and Fair and Handsome (2005). Noteworthy turning points encompass acquisition of Zandu in 2008 and that of business of Kesh King in 2015. The philosophy of “Innovision,” where capabilities are driven through world-class innovation based on deep consumer insight, has propelled Emami to its present stature. Further, the Group’s major business decisions of diversification into businesses of edible oil and food, paper, pharma retail, leisure retail, real estate, contemporary art and sports where it has etched its leading positions successfully over the years, reflects its vision for growth. Emami’s evolution over time is also exhibited through its business approach of being present in dynamic new age categories offering high growth potential through strategic investments. The brands resilience in the face of challenges, its disruptive approach to business, and the tenacity with which it has pursued its goals exemplify the spirit of Indian entrepreneurship.

On the occasion of the beginning of 50 years celebration, the Emami Group formally unveiled a special Logo showcasing the legendary founders and the Group’s vision – ‘Making Lives Happier‘. As one of the initiatives of this momentous occasion, the Emami Group has also commissioned a sculpture titled The Earth Keeper at HIDCO ECO Park, Kolkata, representing the spirit of leadership, shared identity, the environment and hope that resonates with what Emami stands for. Crafted by renowned artist and sculptor Jagannath Panda, the bronze installation features a deer with a hoof on a stack of books titled “Encyclopaedia of Desire,” symbolizing human materialistic desires environmental cost. Birds on the antlers signify collective refuge-seeking, advocating unity in addressing ecological challenges. Through commissioning of this unique artwork, the Group endeavours to present the city a symbolic structure that adds value to its surroundings.

Mr. Aditya V Agarwal and Mr. Mohan Goenka, Promoter Directors, Emami Group, said, “We are extremely proud to celebrate this landmark year of Emami. This achievement reflects our journey of delivering happiness and consumer delight through our exceptional products and services. It also highlights our commitment to India and its growth. We are grateful for the trust and support all our stakeholders including customers, partners, and employees have placed on us over the years, and we look forward to many more years of this home grown success story to continue. Our commitment to deliver innovative and effective products at competitive prices has been a driving force for Emami throughout its five-decades of journey.”

To celebrate its completion of 50 years milestone in 2024, the Group has planned many other activities over the next few months. With the concept of protecting its legacy, the Group is setting up aLegacy-cum-Experience Centre on the lines of a museum spread over 5,000 sq. ft. in Kolkata to showcase its journey as an inspirational experience for the future. A Book on Emami will also be published on this occasion. The Group will host other initiatives such as an Art camp and a Conclave where the Group will felicitate people who have played a significant role in its journey. The conclave will also host Talk Sessions by eminent speakers on the 50 year celebration theme – ‘Making Lives Happier’.

As Emami looks forward to many more years of delivering growth to the nation, it remains a beacon of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and a symbol of the indomitable spirit of the Indian business landscape.