HDFC Life’s ‘HackInsure – 2023’ Hackathon Seeks the Power of GenAI Solutions for Life Insurance

HDFC Life, one of India’s leading life insurers, has always been at the forefront of using artificial intelligence to re-imagine the life insurance business. The Company is leveraging GenAI to develop intelligent and personalised offerings that improve customer engagement and experience.

Vineet Arora – Chief Operating Officer, HDFC Life

HDFC Life, in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) recently conducted a GenAI themed Hackathon – ‘HackInsure – 2023‘, an invite-only event for selected companies. The topic was ‘Generative AI solutions for Life Insurance‘. Out of seventeen participating companies, six were shortlisted and three (Vitt AI, LUMIQ and Raify) made it to the final round.

LUMIQ was declared the winners of HackInsure 2023. Their expertise lies in Generative AI Hyper personalized market campaign creation.

Speaking on this occasion, Vineet Arora – Chief Operating Officer, HDFC Life said, “Our heartiest congratulations to the team at LUMIQ for winning the HackInsure 2023. We look forward to working together on innovative GenAI based solutions. Our focus is to continuously improve our customer experience and we constantly look for innovative solutions to business challenges. We believe in collaborating with fresh talents with diverse perspectives to add value in developing business solutions. I would like to thank AWS for their valuable partnership and all the seventeen participating companies for their enthusiastic participation.”

